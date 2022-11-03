Foothills Crafts hosting Holiday Open House

For the past 30 years, Judy Pugh has been crafting handmade wreaths and floral arrangements using silk flowers and other materials. Her wreaths will be available at the Foothills Crafts Holiday Open House Nov. 12.
The holiday spirit has filled Foothills Crafts in Manchester, as the store, which is operated by the Coffee County Crafters Association, prepares for its upcoming Holiday Open House scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 12.
Located at 418 Woodbury Highway, Foothills Crafts features the work of about 50 local artisans specializing in everything from handmade holiday decorations to glass works, paintings, jewelry, quilts and decorative wreaths.
“We get together at the beginning of the holiday season to kind of kick off holiday shopping,” association president Antonia Williams said. “A lot of our crafters will be here in and out throughout the day, so our customers will have a chance to meet the crafters and artists behind each of their works.”
Williams said the Foothills Crafts Holiday Open House, which will be from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, provides an opportunity for the local artisans and crafters in the area to connect with community members.
“There is going to be a lot of talking going on, a lot of chatter and fun,” she said. “Just kind of getting together with friends and just browsing around and seeing what you can find and getting to know the people behind the craft.”
The event will also feature door prizes and refreshments.
Local artisan Gail Christopher said she has been busy making items for the Holiday Open House, including a handmade snowwoman and several Christmas ornaments.
“I have been doing crafts ever since grade school,” Christopher said. “I took painting lessons about forty years ago, and I adapted my own techniques to it.”
“I have been a crafter, a quilter, a painter…everything,” she added.
Christopher said she loves giving her handmade items as gifts, and seeing the happiness on people’s faces when they open their gift is a reward in itself.
“You put all the love in your hands to do that and that is what God did for me, he gave me the talent to do my crafts and make people smile when I give the gifts,” she said.
Stephen Hall said he has been making handmade lamps since he retired and has been crafting them out of everything from teapots to musical instruments for the last decade.
“We are from New Hampshire, and my wife and I moved here, and I met this gentlemen that made teapot lamps out of silver teapots up in Nashville,” Hall said. “He was about 80-90 years of age and I guess he has passed on now, so I said I am going to keep his idea going, so I started taking silver teapots like ladies would have on a tray, and made lamps out of them.”
After making several lamps out of teapots, Hall said his wife suggested he try making lamps out of some other things as well. To date, he has made custom handmade lamps ranging from Jim Beam decanters to telephones shaped like a locomotive to lanterns and lighthouses.
“It is a fun thing to do,” he said.
“When my son first went to college, I thought, you know we are going to have to have some money for books and possibly tuition, so that was exactly the reason why I started my crafting,” Pugh said.
Pugh said she can have up to five hours in a handmade wreath, but time is not the name of the game when it comes to crafting.
“When we retailers sell our projects here you just don’t count time,” she said. “Time is not of the essence really.”
Pugh said she is looking forward to the Foothills Crafts Holiday Open House.
“I think we have a lot of new customers come through,” Pugh said. “We get a lot of traffic off the interstate and lately we have had a lot of local people come in and say, I have passed this place many times, but today I just decided I would stop and come in.”
For more information about the Foothills Crafts Holiday Open House, call 931-728-9236 or visit the Foothills Crafts Facebook page.
