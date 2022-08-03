Foothills Crafts

Coffee County Crafters Association President Antonia Williams is pictured with some of the handmade crafts at the nonprofit’s store, Foothills Crafts, 418 Woodbury Highway, Manchester.

 Nathan Havenner

Foothills Crafts in Manchester is not your average craft store. Operated by the Coffee County Crafters Association, the store is a nonprofit organization working to give back to the community through a scholarship fund and art classes.

Antonia Williams, association president, said she first became involved with the CCCA and its store in 2018 after some encouragement from a volunteer at the store.