The county industrial board working with the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development and the TVA have put together a rail-served industrial site that is about 2,000 acres.
“We’re not looking at doing an industrial park,” said Kimber Sharp, executive director. “The goal for this is a single user.”
Sharp said that there is not any one industry that it’s being marketed for.
The environmental assessments have been completed, and the second phase of geotechnical assessments are being done. These include soil borings, which follow an ultrasound karst assessment, to see what the substrate geology consists of.
Sharp said the goal is to be ready to give an industry what they would encounter and what the costs would be to develop a potential site.
Sharp approached the county commissioners at their caucus meetings to inform them of the status of the megasite.
“I think it’s promising. I am very hopeful with this because there are limited numbers of mega sites, large acreage sites, especially ones with rail near an interstate,” she said.
“This is really the only megasite in Middle Tennessee,” she said.
The location of the site, while not a secret, it is being kept quiet. However, the Taylor Farms mega site’s location is listed on Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development interactive map. The 1,855 acre farm is located adjacent to the Caney Fork and Western Railroad on Vaughn Speckleton Rd. in the Forest Mill Community.
The ECD map list the site near a TVA substation, and shows the proposed location of proposed gas, sewer and forced main and water lines.
Governor Bill Lee announced and Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe eight new Site Development Grants that totaled more than $2.3 million in June 29, 2020. One recipient was the Industrial Development Board of Coffee County Middle Tennessee concerning an I-24 Rail Megasite, for $100,000 to conduct due diligence studies.
Local officials while hopeful about the site, caution that projects like these can are fluid in their development.