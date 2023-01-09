The Coffee County Commission will choose at the January meeting between three applicants who will fill the seat left vacant for District 1 with the passing of Commissioner Benny Jones.
Turning in applications for the seat are former commissioner Helen DeBellis, Holly Jones and Dowe Jones.
DeBellis represented District 1 before for the redistricting shifted the precinct to two representatives per district.
In her application, DeBellis said that her experience on the board and business qualifies her for the position.
The second applicant, Holly Jones, seeks to fill the seat to continue the work her father had set into action before he passed.
Holly Jones is a member of the Manchester Public Building Authority and works at Arnold Air Force Base.
The third applicant, Dowe Jones, seeks the position her husband held only if the commission feels it cannot appoint her daughter.
“I know I have the same ideas for the betterment of our county that my husband had and I will be happy to serve in his seat,” Dowe Jones wrote on the application, noting she wants her daughter to be appointed.
The meeting will be Jan. 10 at 6 p.m.
John has been with the Manchester Times since May 2011. John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories. John is a 1994 graduate of Tullahoma High School, a graduate of Motlow State Community College and earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Middle Tennessee State University. He lives in Tullahoma, enjoys painting, dancing and exploring the outdoors.
