Former Dotson Produce site to see new structure

The site plan presented for approval at the Manchester Planning Commission Jan. 19 meeting for a development at 738 Hillsboro Blvd, the former location of Dotson’s produce stand shows that the owners Mitch Umbarger will raze the structure and build a new structure in its place.
Dotson’s Country Market operated over 10 years at Hillsboro Boulevard location in Manchester, moved 1306 Hillsboro Boulevard.
The site plan was approved with some added green space along Rye St. along with reducing curb cut to 30 feet.
The building was described as to be masonry. The site plan was approved unanimously.
Also at the meeting a site plan for Jeff Lowe’s development on Summer St., zoned R-4 high density residential and a plat approval that divides Ron Clower’s I-1 industrial lot on McArthur St. into two lots. Additionally Common John’s Brewery obtained a recommendation from the Manchester Planning Commission for rezoning an adjacent lot from R-3 residential to that of the brewery’s C-3 commercial designation.
Common John’s owner Lebron Haggard told the commission that he doesn’t have any official plans at this time.
John has been with the Manchester Times since May 2011. John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories. John is a 1994 graduate of Tullahoma High School, a graduate of Motlow State Community College and earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Middle Tennessee State University. He lives in Tullahoma, enjoys painting, dancing and exploring the outdoors.
Local singer/songwriter Macy Tabor's newest release "Trying To Be Me" has taken the top spot and has gone to number one on the Chart Toppers We Do Hits chart for the week of Jan. 12 for Country Indy Mix.
The site plan presented for approval at the Manchester Planning Commission Jan. 19 meeting for a development at 738 Hillsboro Blvd, the former location of Dotson’s produce stand shows that the owners Mitch Umbarger will raze the structure and build a new structure in its place.
After eight years as a member of the entity that oversees the Wayside Acres sewer system, former county commissioner Margaret Cunningham handed over the reins as chair of the Water and Wastewater Authority at its Jan. 18 meeting.
The Millennium Repertory Company officially kicked off its 2023 season with the opening night of its production of Oliver! Friday, Jan. 20. Based on the 1838 Charles Dickens novel Oliver Twist, the two-act production weaves lively song and dance routines and colorful costumes into the world …
A seasonal ice-skating rink might be coming to Manchester next holiday season, as Assistant Parks and Recreation Director Becki Johnson spoke with members of the Manchester Tourism and Community Development Commission about the idea during its special called meeting Wednesday, Jan. 18.