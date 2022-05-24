A celebration of life for Mr. John “Buck” Dyer Hannah, age 95 of Manchester, will be conducted at 2:00PM on Friday, May 27, 2022, at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12:00PM until the time of services at the funeral home. Mr. Hannah passed from this life on Sunday, May 22, 2022, at St. Thomas – Rutherford in Murfreesboro. Buck was born in Franklin County, on Feb. 15, 1927, the son of the late Amos and Callie Hannah. He was a United States Army veteran, and a business owner of 41 Drive-In. Buck enjoyed fishing, cooking, and especially dancing. He was an amazing storyteller and would tell stories to anyone who would listen. Buck lived his life to the fullest, and he was loved by many. But the most important thing to Buck was his family. In addition to his parents, Buck is also preceded in death by his three brothers, Cap, Howard, and Wayne Hannah; four sisters, Bunny Hammers, Doodle Luttrell, Jean Alexander, and Gail Hannah. He is survived by his beloved partner, Janie Taylor; four daughters, Brenda Bryan (Dennis), Jan Hammonds (Steve), Mindy Acklen (Darren), and Amanda Lilius (Chris); four grandchildren, Jon Bryan (Cristie), Justin Bryan (Ashley Harden), Christian Lilius, and Taylor Lilius; great-granddaughter, Cate Bryan. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, support.woundedwarriorproject.org. You may sign the online guestbook at www.coffeecountyfuneralchapel.com.
