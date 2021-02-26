154091624_4576980032329334_8297881670064654023_n.jpg

A large drone or small unidentified aircraft was sighted circling in the Hillsboro area.

 Photo provided by Alicia Harris

The skies above Hillsboro was home to a mystery according to a post on ManchesterTN Forum. 

Local woman Alicia Harris observed an unusual object in the air in the Hillsboro/AEDC area.

"It has been circling our area for at least an hour and a half. It doesn't look to be a helicopter or plane. It resembles a drone. Does anyone know what it could be?" Harris asked. 
 
Commenter Bryant Campbell shared what appears to be an an official release on the topic, "The U.S. Army will conduct training involving aviation assets Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at night. Low flying aircraft and ground forces will be in the immediate area. Extensive safety precautions are in place to protect personnel and facilities and to limit disruption to our mission."
 
The object witnessed has not been identified. The times is currently seeking the source of the release. Harris in no way implied the object to be of extraterrestrial origin.  
 

