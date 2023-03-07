Second-grade student Hickerson Elementary Jayda Cowan petitioned County Mayor soliciting a four day school week. Matheny visited the school to meet with the concerned citizen. During this meeting, Cowan presented her letter and made her case concerning the possibility. “We're all keeping our fingers crossed,” said Hickerson teacher Michelle Mullican.
Four day school week? Maybe.
- John Coffelt, Editor
-
- Updated
John has been with the Manchester Times since May 2011. John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories. John is a 1994 graduate of Tullahoma High School, a graduate of Motlow State Community College and earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Middle Tennessee State University. He lives in Tullahoma, enjoys painting, dancing and exploring the outdoors.
Tags
John Coffelt
Staff Writer
Download the free Manchester Times mobile app at the app store. John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
More Stories
Second-grade student Hickerson Elementary Jayda Cowan petitioned County Mayor soliciting a four day school week. Matheny visited the school to meet with the concerned citizen. During this meeting, Cowan presented her letter and made her case concerning the possibility. “We're all keeping our…
The Coffee County Historical Society General Membership Meeting will be 1 p.m. Saturday, March 11 at the Coffee County Courthouse located on the Manchester public square.
Coffee County agencies that provide services during the Bonnaroo Arts and Music Festival are going to be on the hook, budgetary speaking, for overtime hours to be incurred.
Tullahoma Alderman Jenna Amacher will be keeping her seat on the city council following a two-day trial this past Friday which ended with Judge Robert Carter ruling in her favor.
All of the Coffee County and Manchester first responders officially came on line on the statewide Tennessee Advanced Communications Network (TACN) Monday with a ceremony that included state and local leaders and representatives from all the departments involved.
Farm Bureaus across the United States are highlighting safety with its Agricultural Safety Awareness Week March 6-10. The event is in partnership with the U.S. Agricultural Safety and Health Centers.
The burden of financing Coffee County Animal Control, namely the new shelter, will not fall solely on the backs of the taxpayers, according to plans laid out during a recent committee meeting.
With the state set to purchase the Coffee County I-24 megasite, the county is starting to plan for a full-time county fire department.
Grammy award winning bluegrass artist and Grand Ole Opry member Rhonda Vincent will be joined by Williamson Branch for an upcoming concert March 31 at the Manchester Coffee County Convention Center.
Downtown Antiques, located at 109 N. Irwin St. around the town square in Manchester has a new owner with big plans for the antique mall.
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Four day school week? Maybe.
- Coffee County Historical Society March Meeting
- Bonnaroo not to pay county overtime
- Court rules in favor of Tullahoma Alderman
- New digital police radios come online
- Farm Bureaus promoting agricultural safety awareness
- Coffee County Dance Team presents Raiderettes & Co. Showcase
- Animal Control projected finances take shape
Most Popular
Articles
- Downtown Antiques has new owner with big plans
- New county fire planning to take shape
- Governor’s preliminary budget includes purchase of Coffee County megasite
- Grammy winner Rhonda Vincent to perform in Manchester March 31
- Obituaries for March 1
- Concrete slab drums up fight at BZA mtg
- Coffee County Dance Team presents Raiderettes & Co. Showcase
- Animal Control projected finances take shape
- Dobson named interim principal of Westwood Middle School
- XPENG Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for February 2023