An investigation by Tennessee Bureau of Investigation special agents and fire investigators into a residential fire in McMinnville has resulted in the indictment and arrest of four people from Warren County.

On July 21st, with the assistance of the Warren County Sheriff’s Department, TBI agents and fire investigators responded to a residential fire reported on McGregor Road in McMinnville. During the course of the investigation, agents determined that the fire had been intentionally set. The investigation further revealed that multiple people were responsible for setting the fire, or facilitating the commission of the arson.

