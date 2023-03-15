An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Medicaid Fraud Control Division has resulted in the arrest of a Winchester man, charged with theft and TennCare fraud.
In July 2022, at the referral of the Tennessee Office of Program Integrity (OPI), TBI agents began investigating a report of fraudulent billing of the TennCare CHOICES program. During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that Robert Brown, who served as a caregiver for, and resided with, a CHOICES recipient defrauded the TennCare program of approximately $57,765 between October 2019 and December 2022. The investigation revealed Brown submitted unlawful billing claims for caregiver services he did not provide, and that were not within the TennCare guidelines for a caregiver.
On March 7th, the Franklin County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Robert Ray Brown, Jr. (DOB 02/11/1975) with two counts of Fraudulent Insurance Claims and one count of Theft of Property. Brown was arrested on March 13th by Winchester Police, and was booked into the Franklin County Jail on a $300,000 bond.
After a brief fight on how the plan will be implemented, the Board of Mayor and Alderman passed the first reading of a resolution that will end the weekly pay cycles for two remaining departments in the city starting July 1.
The Coffee County Farm Bureau Young Farmers and Ranchers will host its Agribee contest April 16 at the Coffee County Central High School theater. The event is open to fourth and fifth grade students attending Coffee County, Manchester City and Tullahoma City Schools.
Legendary country singer John Conlee is all set to bring his chart topping hits like “Rose Colored Glasses” and “Common Man” to McMinnville for an evening of live music at The Park Theater Saturday, April 7 presented by On Fire Concerts.
Legacy Health and Rehab donated $5,000 to extend the North Coffee Elementary School sidewalk at the car rider entrance. Principal Adam Clark said that "North Coffee has an extremely supportive community. Dallas Massey with Legacy Health and Rehab reached out to us about supporting our effort…
Local author Dr. Lona Bailey will be speaking about her latest book titled “The Voice of Villainy: The Betty Lou Gerson story” during an Author Talk at the Coffee County Manchester Public Library from 2-4 p.m., Saturday, March 18.
Office Manager/ Warehouse Manager Darryl Wray was recognized by the city for 20 years of service. Presenting a memento of appreciation is Mayor Marilyn Howard at the March 9 Water and Sewer Commission meeting.