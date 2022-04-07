Five children and a bus driver were injured in a wreck involving a school bus and a pickup truck at about 7 a.m. today at the Cowan Highway-Arnold Farm Road intersection, according to Winchester police reports.
Identities were not immediately available.
Winchester police and fire personnel responded to the wreck, and A&E Emergency Services LLC personnel were also dispatched to the scene, reports said.
Reports said police are investigating what caused the crash.
Further details will be provided when additional information becomes available.