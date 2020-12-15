Gal Gadot did not burst, sight unseen, onto the American movie landscape as the golden tiara-wearing, glowing lariat-twirling, eternally truth-telling Wonder Woman. She had already been a recurring character - the weapon-savvy Gisele - in the "Fast & Furious" franchise, and had minor roles in "Date Night" and "Knight and Day" before her introductory appearance as the Amazon Princess in "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," a year before she starred in "Wonder Woman."