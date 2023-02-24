Rotary photo.jpg

 Hickerson Elementary pre-kindergarten teacher Michelle Mullican speaks with members of the Manchester Rotary during a recent meeting at The Mercantile in Manchester.

Hickerson Elementary pre-kindergarten teacher Michelle Mullican spoke with members of the Manchester Rotary Club about the schools STEM status and garden projects during its regular meeting February 28 at The Mercantile.

Mullican said Hickerson Elementary is currently the only state designated STEM school (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) in Coffee County.

Tags

More Stories

On-duty deputy charged with DUI

On-duty deputy charged with DUI

Coffee County Sheriff Deputy Eric Nunley was charged with DUI and possession of a handgun while under the influence on Feb. 23, after coworkers reported the man acting as if intoxicated.    

Insurance benefits are a sore spot in the city

Insurance benefits are a sore spot in the city

In April of 2022, the City of Manchester decided to forgo its employee insurance plan through the State of Tennessee in favor of a plan through Blue Cross/Blue Shields & Gerber Life Insurance Company.

Manchester Rotary hosting new "Even Better" community event

Manchester Rotary hosting new "Even Better" community event

Manchester Rotary Club is moving out into the community with a new event series designed to celebrate community and make a difference. The club will host its first “Even Better” event from 5-7 p.m. Feb. 23 at Common John Brewing Co. located at 210 Woodbury Highway in Manchester.

Recommended for you