Selflessness is being pumped through Manchester, as the delightful team at Coffee County Head Start, part of the South Central Human Resource Agency, provide a wonderful service for pregnant mothers, children and families alike.
The early head start and head start programs provide a proactive learning environment for children that closely resemble a classroom setting. In fact, classroom readiness is one of the many things that the staff focuses on within the program.
The programs also provide meals, special needs services, family engagement and quality education, to name a few services. As a government funded organization, all of these services are free to eligible and participating families. From start to finish there is no cost to those involved.
The early head start program starts with pregnancy. After the newborn has reached six weeks old they can enter as an early head start alumnus until the program ends at the age of three for the child. The head start program is for children three to five years old, further preparing them to tackle life in a kindergarten setting.
Tiffany Morris, a family partner, shed some insight on what the program is all about saying, “We start with pregnant moms and provide them with child care education and transportation if they need help getting back and forth to the doctors.”
As the primary mom teacher with the program, Morris stressed the importance of getting these mothers on the right track so they are properly educated and ready to give birth to a healthy baby.
Upon having an opening in the classrooms, after six weeks the child moves into the classroom. “At that point we provide education, food, support, clothing… anything that the families may need,” Morris added.
Liz Whittemore, the infant teacher, stated that once the child begins the program they are well provided for. “All of our teachers have a degree. They are trained in early childhood education.” All teachers are also CPR certified and educated on handling matters such as epi-pen usage.
Community Partnerships help with donations as well. “Express Employment gives us a lot of donations. They’ve given us formula and diapers. Anyone in the community who wants to work with us we definitely use them,” Morris said while talking about community partnerships.
The police department and fire department have also come to do training courses for the children and staff as part of the Community Partnership.
Coffee County Head Start truly has a passion for the youngsters and childcare. Volunteer participation is highly appreciated and welcomed within the program.