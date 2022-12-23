While a cat or dog might seem like the perfect Christmas gift at first thought, there are several things to consider before giving someone an animal as a gift.
Vera Lund, Coffee County Humane Society dog coordinator, said a new pet can make a good Christmas gift, as long as the animal is not purchased as an impulse buy.
“The adoption of an animal, whether you are giving it as a gift or you are buying it for yourself has to be looked at as a lifetime commitment,” she said.
It is a commitment that can last from 10 to 20 years, depending on the animal.
Lund said sometimes pets are purchased as a Christmas gift for a child in order to try and give them the most impressive and memorable gift that year.
“Everybody is all excited about giving the best gift during Christmas and then reality sets in and the dog is not so fun in the month of January and then in the month of February they are the dogs at the shelter,” she said. “That is what happens so many times.”
“People give them as an impulse gift and it is not thought of as a long-term commitment,” Lund added.
Lund, who oversees dog adoptions with the Coffee County Humane Society, said she does not like adopting out dogs around Christmas, but she receives a lot of phone calls about the animals currently available.
“I have people constantly looking for a particular breed or specific dogs,” Lund said. “They want kittens this time of year and not full grown cats, they are looking for the cute little kitty. As far as dogs go they are looking for either a puppy or a particular breed.”
According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals or the ASPCA, animals should only be given as gifts to individuals that have, “expressed a sustained interest in owning one, and the ability to care for it responsibly.”
The organization also recommends that if someone wants to gift a pet, the animal be obtained through, “animal shelters, rescue organizations, friends, family or responsible breeders, not from places where the source of the animal is unknown or untrusted.”
If the animal is being gifted to someone younger than 12 years old, the ASPCA recommends that the child’s parents should be willing and able to help care for the animal. If the animal is being given as a surprise, “the gift giver should be aware of the recipient’s lifestyle and schedule—enough to know that the recipient has the time and means to be a responsible pet owner.”
Lund said that before she will adopt a dog out to a perspective new home, she will do a home visit, and if the perspective owners have had pets before, she will speak with their veterinarian as well.
Lund said that rehoming animals given as Christmas gifts typically begins in late January.
“Towards the end of the month in January and February, when everybody goes back to their life, back to their business, we see an increase of people either wanting to rehome their animals with us or trying to get Animal Control to take it and the animal controls are so full, even at this point, that they don’t take any owner surrenders,” she said.
Lund said people can jump to conclusions about the need to rehome their animal, perhaps believing that the dog is alone for too much time each day while their owner is at work.
“Animals become accustomed to what they are used to,” she said. “So if you have a dog that is at home or in a crate for 12 hours, but you are with them for 12 hours, they accept that, as opposed to living in a kennel somewhere at a shelter.”
Kristina West of the Alzheimer’s Association spoke with members of the Manchester Rotary Club about the impact of the disease and the resources available to families through the Alzheimer’s Association during its Tuesday, Dec. 13 meeting at The Mercantile.
Coffee County Board of Education Member Jennifer Hodges makes cookies with the Hickerson Elementary School students for Fantastic Friday on Dec. 9. Mrs. Claus and an elf to read stories with kindergarten, first grade and Pre-K classes. Silly Kids Yoga taught Christmas yoga and Connie Sekulic…
Kristina West of the Alzheimer’s Association spoke with members of the Manchester Rotary Club about the impact of the disease and the resources available to families through the Alzheimer’s Association during its Tuesday, Dec. 13 meeting at The Mercantile.
It was a colorful scene along U.S. Highway 41 in Hillsboro, as decorated floats, ATVs and tractors and even Old Saint Nick himself participated in the second annual Hillsboro Homecoming Association Christmas Parade Friday, Dec. 16.