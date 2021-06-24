First Vision Bank recently welcomed Brad Goodwin as the Vice President in the Manchester office of the local community bank.
“Brad is a seasoned and professional banker that will help us provide great customer service and lending expertise to our community,” said Jon Bell, Manchester Community President. “We are happy to have him on our team.”
Goodwin compliments the First Vision team in Manchester that focuses on serving the community as Manchester’s local bank and meeting customers’ needs with a personal approach. In his new position, Goodwin will work to provide community banking services with loan and deposit products, and assisting customers with customized financial plans.
“I’m excited to join the team at First Vision Bank,” said Goodwin. “They have a great reputation in the area as a local bank that provides great customer service with competitive products. Additionally, they are extremely involved in the community, which is very important. They are everything you look for in a community bank, and I’m honored to be a part of their team.
Brad is the 2021 President of the Manchester Area Chamber of Commerce, a deacon at Rutledge Falls Baptist Church, and a Scoutmaster of Boy Scout Troop 314. He is married to Jennifer Goodwin, and they have two children, Brady (15) and Brody (13).
When asked what Brad loves about First Vision, he said, “The employees at First Vision Bank work well together, and are dedicated to serve their customers with fast and efficient customer service.”
First Vision has been serving Middle TN since 2005 as a local community Bank partnering with individuals and businesses to meet all their financial needs.