During the Feb. 15 Coffee County Industrial Board Meeting, Director Stephen Crook succinctly briefed the group on Governor Bill Lee’s upcoming preliminary budget includes the purchase of the Coffee County Megasite.

The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development plans to buy $20.5M of property in Coffee County next fiscal year to have a new 1,900-acre site for development.

