1b Rhonda Vincent photo.jpg

Grammy award winning bluegrass artist Rhonda Vincent will be joined by Williamson Branch for a March 31 concert at the Manchester Coffee County Convention Center.

 Albert Sanchez courtesy of Rhonda Vincent

Grammy award winning bluegrass artist and Grand Ole Opry member Rhonda Vincent will be joined by Williamson Branch for an upcoming concert March 31 at the Manchester Coffee County Convention Center.

Vincent, who began performing in her family’s band The Sally Mountain Show at five-years-old, said she believes the upcoming show will be her first time performing in Manchester.

Tags

More Stories

On-duty deputy charged with DUI

On-duty deputy charged with DUI

Coffee County Sheriff Deputy Eric Nunley was charged with DUI and possession of a handgun while under the influence on Feb. 23, after coworkers reported the man acting as if intoxicated.    

Recommended for you