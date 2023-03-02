Grammy award winning bluegrass artist and Grand Ole Opry member Rhonda Vincent will be joined by Williamson Branch for an upcoming concert March 31 at the Manchester Coffee County Convention Center.
Vincent, who began performing in her family’s band The Sally Mountain Show at five-years-old, said she believes the upcoming show will be her first time performing in Manchester.
“We have been in Murfreesboro, Bell Buckle, Pelham, the Cumberland Caverns, all around there,” Vincent said in a phone interview. “I think this is the very first time ever when I do Manchester.”
Vincent said she will be joined by a “world class” band for the show, and she is looking forward sharing their passion for music with her fans in Manchester.
“There is an excitement and I guess a comradery that we have,” she said. “We all share the passion, number one for the music…and secondly we love to travel and we love what we do.”
Vincent said she believes that passion shines through during her performances.
“We try to make great music, but we also have fun doing it and that is what we want people to leave with… that same excitement and that same joy,” Vincent said. “We want you to come to the show and enjoy yourself and just have as much fun as we are.”
Vincent said she will be joined by Williamson Branch, a Nashville based bluegrass group.
“Hopefully we will get to sing some songs together,” she said.
Vincent, who was officially inducted as a member of The Grand Ole Opry in February 2021, said listening to the Opry on the radio with her family was a significant influence for her.
“We listened to everybody on the Grand Ole Opry,” she said. “I was not exposed to anything that wasn’t country music, bluegrass or gospel. We just didn’t hear that.”
The Osborne Brothers, a bluegrass musical duo made up of brothers Sonny and Bobby Osborne, were one of the family’s musical influences.
“Growing up we had the same harmonies and the musical arrangements,” Vincent said. “We loved everything they did.”
Vincent said her family was also listening to people like Jimmy Martin, Bill Monroe, Ernest Tubb, Porter Wagoner and Dolly Parton.
“All of those influences, anybody who was on the opry we were hearing them,” she said. “It was a lot of different mixture of styles in there.”
Vincent said she was a teenager before she became familiar of musicians outside of bluegrass and country, such as James Taylor.
“To be part of that was a lifelong dream and I am so thankful to be in the family of the Grand Ole Opry,” she said.
