Home Depot donated grant to build a handicap ramp at the Coffee County Veterans Association Building Tuesday, May 11.
Volunteer Steve Sember coordinated and built the ramp with the help of several other Post members from the VFW, American Legion and Disabled American Veterans.
Westwood Middle School sent 26 students to paint a gray conex box which is used for storage at the Coffee County Veterans building as well. WMS art teacher Will Pannell supervised the students for approximately six hours, painting six different murals on the conex box as well as the silhouette of a soldier on the front of the main building.
Some of the murals included the American flag, soldiers saluting, the hand of the Statue of Liberty, a soldier and young child, and the claw of an eagle against the backdrop of the flag.
VFW Commander Kimberly King noted, “The students were so polite and worked tirelessly first in the cold, then later, in the heat of the day. Throughout the day, the students were respectful, cheerful and happy to provide these wonderfully patriotic images for us all to enjoy. The art is beautiful and we hope that our county residents and veterans, will drive by to see what these amazing students, and their teacher, achieved here today. We cannot thank Westwood Middle School enough for their support today.”
Westwood was this year's VFW National Smart/Maher Citizenship Education School Award winner, Middle School level, for the state of Tennessee. The school has a long history of exceptional work with the veterans community.
Thursday, May 13, the VFW will host the third annual Vietnam-Era Veterans Honors Dinner. The special guest speakers are 1st Lt. Howard Thompson of VFW Post 10904 and Capt. Bill Robinson, U.S. Air Force. Robinson was the longest held enlisted prisoner of war having been a prisoner for 7 1/2 years.