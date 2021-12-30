The Coffee County Children’s Advocacy Center has received a $6,000 grant from the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. The funds will be used to provide therapy for children who have experienced abuse to help them begin the healing process.
“We will help children heal from trauma, thanks to the support of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee,” said Joyce Prusak, executive director of the Coffee County CAC. “The funds are from the Lillian Ashley Fund, and that makes receiving the award even more special. Lillian was born in Manchester and wanted to give back to her community. Lillian wanted her estate to be used, in part, to support children of Coffee County.”
A licensed therapist, who is trained specifically to work with children and families who have experienced trauma, will work to support children and address results of trauma. With the help of the therapist, children will recognize the abuse is not their fault, and that only the abuser is to blame. Therapy helps children develop effective coping skills, which are beneficial for the healing process and can be used throughout life.
“Our therapist teaches children to manage their emotions and behaviors better,” Prusak said. “They learn to use coping skills to manage negative emotions in an effective and positive way. And one of the most essential aspects of therapy is allowing children to tell their story, which is an integral part of the healing process.”
Additionally, therapy services help the child throughout the process of investigation and prosecution.
“The work of our nonprofit partners has never been more important as we watch needs emerge and evolve in this community,” said Ellen Lehman, president of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. “The Community Foundation is honored to connect generosity with need through these annual grants and other avenues throughout the year, but we couldn’t have an impact without the array of quality nonprofits offering solutions to our community’s needs and vital services to our neighbors.”
The Community Foundation awards discretionary grants annually from its unrestricted and field-of-interest funds through an open application process to Middle Tennessee nonprofits addressing community needs and benefiting the well-being of citizens through valuable programs and innovative services.
To learn more about child abuse prevention, follow Coffee County Children’s Advocacy Center on social media and visit coffeecountycac.org.