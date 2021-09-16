A motion to reapply for a TDOT grant that would fund a proposed new section of the greenway along the Little Duck River near the Bonnaroo property has failed during the September Recreation Commission meeting. The renewal would come due in November to reapply for the grant project,
not yet started but has a deadline in June of 2022.
During the discussion, Assistant Director of Parks and Recreation Beki Johnson noted that the state would not hold it against the city if it turned the grant in and reapplied in November. Yet, strong concerns were voiced about the greenway extension.
“It makes sense to pause a beat and get our ducks in a row rather than keep spending money,” Johnson said. The grant, for construction only, was awarded for just under $1 million, with an 80/20 match from
the city.
Mayor Marilyn Howard, who was visiting the commission meeting noted that there were a lot of unknowns in the project. For example, she said that the engineers working on the project failed to realize there would be a chain link fence that surrounds a portion of the proposed greenway.
“TDEC is so strict when you go out into a wetland,” Howard said, warning that there were a lot of unknowns in the project.
“As mayor, I want to have all the information. When we go into that you kinda commit to it,” she said. The original proposal imagined using
the greenway for pedestrian traffic to alleviate roadway congestion during the festival, but more recent talks with Bonnaroo planners indicated that a section would be closed off to the general public.
Sections owned by TDOT.
“If they have three or four events, I’m not sure TDOT (will allow that). There’re a lot of unknowns,” Howard said.
Additionally factoring into the discussion is that the proposed widening of New Bushy Branch Road will take out a portion of that section of the greenway.
TDOT stipulates that this section of the greenway connect to the larger greenway system. In the initial planning phases, landowners along the proposed middle portion were adamantly opposed to granting portions of their land that would connect to the Bonnaroo section.
The only other way to reach the Bonnaroo section would be to run the greenway up from the Riverview Park, along Emerson Street to Powers Rd., but that route would have to ascend a steep grade that would be tough to make ADA accessible.
When Director of Parks and Recreation A.J. Fox walked the proposed route with engineers they found that a portion of it would run along a Bonnaroo gravel road. Fox said at the meeting that if a roadway were to be used for a greenway it could not then accept motorized traffic.
The next step currently to be taken during this grant cycle is an endangered plant survey which will cost the city $8,500, an endangered species study that will add $15,000 which will addadd $23,500-30,000 in additional costsbefore the July 1 deadline. A deadline that engineers have said would require a miracle to meet. The studies are good for three years but only cover the specific portions of the proposed greenway surveyed.
The segment of the route that runs near the river has been declared wetlands and will need to be built as a boardwalk incurring additional maintenance.
“When you enter into a contract with TDOT, their grant, their rules,” Howard said.
Recreation Commission Chairman Dr. Prater Powell entertained a motion to postpone applying for the grant. No motion was made concerning the matter.
The Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted July 2, 2019 to proceed with the greenway project, extending the trail from Manchester-Coffee County Conference Center toward the Great Stage Park, home to Bonnaroo, provided that some of the funds for the construction come from a partnership.
In 2018, Parks and Recreation Director at the time Bonnie Gamble received nearly $1 million in grant funds from the Tennessee Department of Transportation, with the grant requiring a $300,000 match from the city. The original project would connect the Little Duck River Greenway at Riverview Alternative School and extend it toward Great Stage Park. It would be accomplished in three phases: Riverview School (completed), extend it to Emerson Street during the second phase, and then the final phase would connect it to the conference center.