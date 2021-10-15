The Mayor of Board and Aldermen permanently abandoned during the October meeting a lagging greenway extension project that would have connected Bonnaroo to the Little Duck River Greenway.
To fulfill the requirement deadlines for the TDEC grant, certain elements would have needed to be complete by July. That’s a date the city could not meet.
Mayor Marilyn Howard said in the October work session that her contacts with the state told her and the Rec. Department heads that meeting the July deadline would be a miracle.
Howard further questioned the program noting that the location’s wetland issues would necessitate a large portion of boardwalks to be built instead of asphalt.
Howard said also that the easement would run across the Bonnaroo Farm property. Festival organizers have since said they would want to close (with a fence) that portion of the greenway.
“It would be okay right now, but if (Bonnaroo) holds multiple festivals a year, if the citizens say, we want it open, and we’re not getting to use it, we’d have a situation…” Howard said.
According to discussion at the meeting, approximately $85,000 was spent on the greenway extension so far.