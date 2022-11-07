Gregory’s Beechgrove Country Store & Kitchen hosts ribbon cutting

Gregory’s Beechgrove Country Store & Kitchen, 13995 Murfreesboro Highway in Beechgrove, celebrated the completion of its two-week renovation with a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Manchester Area Chamber of Commerce Thursday, Nov. 3. The nearly 90-year-old restaurant and store was purchased by Caleb and Alexandria Gregory last August. It officially reopened after renovations Oct. 24.
Caleb Gregory said following the ribbon cutting ceremony that the community support shown since Gregory’s Beechgrove Country Store & Kitchen reopened has been incredible.
“We just want to thank everybody for all the great support and everything,” Gregory said. “I think everybody has really liked that we have done with the place and it makes it worth all the work that we have done and we are just grateful for that.”
