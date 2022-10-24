After nearly 90 years of serving the community as a country store and restaurant, The Beechgrove Country Store is gearing up for its official reopening Monday Oct. 24 after a two-week renovation project.
Now known as Gregory’s Beechgrove Country Store & Kitchen, the longtime community gathering place was purchased by husband and wife pair Caleb and Alexandria Gregory last August. The Gregory’s are hoping to preserve the history of the restaurant and store located at 13995 Murfreesboro Highway in Beechgrove, while also doing some much needed renovations and updates to keep it going for another 90 years.
After relocating to the area from Murfreesboro, the couple were soon being told they had to stop at the roadside restaurant and store for some quality cooking.
“We landed in December and so many people from all over, when they found out where we were moving to, told us we had to stop by the Beechgrove Country Store, the food is amazing,” Alexandria Gregory said. “After we got settled we finally stopped by, and everybody loved the biscuits.”
Gregory said the couple’s oldest son Levi, was soon asking for a biscuit whenever they drove past the country store.
When the couple heard that the business was for sale, they knew they had to do something to help keep it a part of the community.
“I saw so much potential and it became emotional,” Alexandria Gregory said. “I didn’t know how we were going to do it, but I felt strong enough about it that the Lord would provide the help that we needed and the way to keep it open for the community and keep it a country store.”
While the couple officially took ownership in August, they recently embarked on a two-week renovation project. Caleb’s mother Marlena Gregory contributed her interior design skills to the project. The 1960s era wood paneling has been stripped away to revel the original wood, while booths were also installed and the kitchen area enlarged.
“They wanted to have more seating and create a vibe that is still country and not lose that,” Marlena Gregory said.
The floors have been painted a nostalgic green, while the trim is finished in a 1930s style cream color, bringing the building back to a color-scheme in keeping with its original era.
Marlena said that while working on a historic building can be more challenging, it is rewarding work.
“It is more challenging, but it is more fun in a way because you have to be creative,” she said. “You have to find ways to create better space and function and still maintain a certain vibe and look you are looking for.”
Gregory’s Beechgrove Country Store & Kitchen will feature an expanded menu, and in addition to the classic lunch specials available for decades, it will now be open for brunch and dinner every Saturday.
“We are going to be open on Saturdays and we are going to do kind of a Beechgrove Brunch from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. and then we are going to do dinners from 5-9 p.m.,” Alexandria Gregory said. “
Some new menu items include the “Beechgrove Banger,” a breakfast platter made up of two eggs, choice of two meats, choice of bread and gravy. Two breakfast plates are named after the couple’s two sons, Levi and Lane.
“Our oldest is obsessed with pancakes, so “The Levi” is a pancake plate with a meat, and our youngest really loves eggs, so “The Lane” is an omelette,” Alexandria Gregory said.
Alexandria Gregory said that while the couple has some information on the previous owners, they would love to hear any stories and see any photographs relating to the history of the building from community members.
“We have heard all kinds of different stories and we look forward to hearing them over the years and piecing them all together,” she said.
Caleb Gregory said he is hopeful the community will love the work that has been put into the longtime community gathering place.
“We have been hammering down really hard,” he said. “Hopefully everybody likes it as much as we do when we are all the way done.”
For more information about Gregory’s Beechgrove Country Store & Kitchen, or to view a complete menu, visit the store’s Facebook page.
