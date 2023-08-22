1D Group appeals to city.JPG

Deb Morgan, left, of a group aiming to save the historic Old Stone Fort bridge, speaks with members of the Manchester Community and Tourism Committee Monday. Aug. 15.

 John Coffelt photo

Historic bridge dates to 1907

Roughly one month after a community meeting aimed at saving the historic Old Stone Fort Bridge, the group that now numbers over 2,000 members is ramping up its efforts by appealing to local government bodies for their support.

