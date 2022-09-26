A group of concerned citizens has filed a letter with Tullahoma City Attorney Stephen Worsham seeking to oust Alderman Daniel Berry in compliance with Tennessee Code 8-47-101.
In a letter dated Aug. 24, 2022, the complainants accuse Berry of violating the Code of Ethics regarding voting on matters that they say would constitute a conflict of interest.
The letter also calls into question various campaign practices, including failure to file financial disclosures to the Tennessee Ethics Commission during his 2022 bid for alderman. The group also notes that Berry was late in filing these forms following a bid in 2020 for Tullahoma Mayor.
The complaint alleges that Berry used his public relations consulting firm, J Street Digital, to misuse campaign funds. The letter only asks if it were legally acceptable to transfer campaign funds into a corporation, which it implies Berry did.
Concerning conflicts of interests, the letter names a local developer as Berry’s largest campaign donor, friend and employer. It alleges that Berry and Tullahoma man Joe Denby have a contractual relationship for compensation to Berry.
The letter suggests that due to that alleged relationship, Berry should have abstained from matters pertaining to Denby in Planning Commission meetings and in the ‘Tullahoma 2040’ Plan meetings.
The letter additionally alleges that Berry has threatened and slandered individuals on social media.
The letter names Paige Prescott Moore or Trent Moore of Tullahoma as contacts. The copy obtained by the Manchester Times does not contain the attached petition, but those close to the situation said that it was signed by the requisite signatories when submitted. The date on the letter falls shortly after the results of the August 4 alderman election.
Trent Moore told the Times that the multiple charges rise to the level that Berry should be removed from office.
“Campaign finance is a huge thing. He had a problem with it when he ran for mayor. Now has a problem with it again running for alderman,” Moore said.
“He’s not filing the proper paperwork and that tells us he has something to hide,” he said.
Moore said that Berry had “major donations from a developer here in town. That developer, we believe supports him because Daniel sits on the Planning Commission.”
Moore said that he and his wife delivered the letter to the city attorney, and the attorney handed that letter in an envelope approximately five days later to Craig Northcott at District Attorney General Northcott’s swearing in ceremony. Northcott was sworn in on Aug. 31 at the Coffee County Justice Center.
“We’re now over a month and nothing is going on,” Moore said, referring to the city. Moore said that Northcott told him, citing a Supreme Court ruling, that anything that had happened in a previous term cannot be held against a person once he or she is reelected for a new term.
“We disagree with that, Moore said.
The campaign finance matters would be under the jurisdiction of the state election board.
Paige Moore said she feels like Berry has made derogatory comments with inflammatory language constituting bullying on social media.
“No matter what he is doing, if he is on his personal page of social media or not, he is a representative of this city,” she said.
Berry responds
Tullahoma Alderman Daniel Berry told the Times that he has done nothing that would warrant ouster.
“You’ve got a group of 10 people who don’t like me, and they took a bunch of spaghetti and through it at a wall to try and get something that stuck,” he said.
“It’s all inaccurate and it’s got no merit.”
Berry said that Denby, among others, donated to his mayoral campaign, but not to his reelection to alderman campaign.
“I run a business, or I did, run a business in Tullahoma, but because of these people and others, I have chosen to close my business and I took a job with a company out of Pittsburgh,” Berry said.
Berry said that he has built two websites for Denby, “but there are 200 people I’ve done business with.”
“From memory, that was a 7-0 vote on a 1-acre plot. I have no financial interests in that at all. I have no financial interest in any of Joe’s developments. There are no contracts, nothing for me to be gained in any way,” he said.
Berry said that he turned in the financial disclosure forms late from his mayor run and paid the $25 per day fine.
He acknowledged his current form is also late.
“They talked about alleged failure to pay state sales tax; I’d be happy to (refer) them to…the Tennessee Tax revenue who we’ve been working to close my books out,” he said.
“I’m disappointed in several of those names on the list. That they took things that they didn’t like about me, about arrogance and adjectives that they used and tried to use ten people to oust me,” he said.