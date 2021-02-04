Grundy County man arrested, charged with first degree murder

A joint investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the arrest of a Palmer man on a murder charge.
On or around Nov. 11, 2020, the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office began investigating the disappearance of Scottie Dewayne Tate (DOB 04/21/1972) of Palmer. Investigators developed information that led to the discovery of the victim’s body on Anderson Road on November 20th. At the request of District Attorney General J. Michael Taylor, TBI special agents joined deputies in the investigation, and investigators developed information that identified Derrick Anderson as the individual responsible for the death of Scottie Tate.
On Wednesday, investigators arrested Derrick Earl Anderson (DOB 05/24/1985) and charged him with one count of first degree murder. Anderson was booked into the Grundy County Jail, where he is currently being held without bond.