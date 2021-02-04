Grundy County man arrested, charged with first degree murder

Manchester, TN (37355)

Today

Increasing clouds with showers arriving this afternoon. High 51F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Becoming partly cloudy after some evening rain. Snow may mix in. Low 29F. SW winds shifting to NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.