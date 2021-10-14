Grundy County Sheriff School Resource Officer Coby Scissom was arrested and charged early Sunday morning for aggravated criminal trespassing among other charges.
Officials reported that at approximately 12:45 a.m. Sunday morning Monteagle Police officers responded to a trespassing call on Bluff Circle. When officers arrived and spoke with the complainant, they discovered that SRO Coby Scissom was the alleged trespasser.
Witnesses at the scene stated that Scissom had been texting his estranged wife regarding their children. When she didn’t respond, Scissom went to the residence where he attempted to push his way inside.
Scissom was charged with aggravated criminal trespassing and prohibited weapons for brass knuckles allegedly found in his possession. Bond had not been set at the time of the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office press release.
The initial court appearance is set for Nov. 10, 2021 at 9 a.m. Scissom is currently assigned to the SRO Division at Swiss Memorial Elementary School. He has been placed on administrative leave without pay pending the outcome of the internal affairs investigation.