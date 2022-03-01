What was initially intended to be an addition to city codes to add indoor gun ranges as an entertainment and amusement service will now be presented as a separate ordinance with an expanded list of regulations.
The Planning Commission voted to send an ordinance with regulations that include construction designed by a registered engineer. All ranges shall include separation between shooting points, mechanical transporting of targets between firing line and the target line, liability insurance and designed in a way to trap bullets, lead dust and noise. The hours of operation will be limited to the hours of 7 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
Manchester Community Development and Zoning Director Brittany Fiske told the commission that she was told by City Attorney Gerald Ewell that the ordinance should have more restrictions.
Fiske surveyed neighboring municipalities with indoor ranges. Tullahoma classifies its indoor gun range the same as a bowling alley. Murfreesboro requires that a specialized engineer design the facility.
Fiske said that initially it was proposed as “just an idea” from an undisclosed business in Manchester.