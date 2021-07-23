H2Go laundry and carwash (find them at H2Gowashes on Facebook) opened a year ago last July, and has made a name for itself with its atmosphere and fun, fresh approach to laundry.
Owner Amy Stone said that she drove past the laundry daily for years wanting to someday open it for herself.
“We wanted to go with modern equipment and a homey, clean feel. There’s always someone here to help you,” Stone said. “We always have attendants here to help, whether it’s the little old lady that can’t reach in to the washer or the pregnant lady who can’t bend over. And they’re always cleaning so you don’t want to feel like you need to bleach yourself when you leave.”
When the Stones bought the laundry, they gutted the old building inside and out, new floors, new wiring and a fresh new interior. Then they added some of the most up-to-date machines available.
An update to the old coin-operated machine, H2Go washers accept credit cards, a loyalty card (with cash back rebates) and have app features that allow customers to monitor the progress of their loads and even check to see how busy the laundry is in real time.
Security cameras safeguard customers. This is a family-owned, family friend business, Stone said.
“It’s a place where everybody kinda knows everybody, and if, they can get to know them. And we’re here to help ’em,” Stone said.
H2Go offers self-service and drop off service by the pound and by the bag.
The laundry is the only one, Stone said, from here to Nashville that offers by the bag pricing. Purchase a reusable bag one of three sizes and then fill with laundry. The price for the drop off is the same if it’s heavy comforters or light T-shirts.
Bags are priced as $20, $30 or $40.
Staring soon will be pickup and delivery. Businesses or neighborhoods with at least five people participating can have pickup and delivery in the same day.
In the works is a soon-to-open salon, tanning and nails.
H2Go has the only local automated carwash that can serve duallies and lifted trucks.
“It’s a touchless automatic that x-ray of your vehicle so it knows the ins and bumps and ladders and antennas,” Stone said. “It’s brand new, state of the art and offers ceramic coating, (it’s like Rain-x for your windows but for your entire car.”