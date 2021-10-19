Haven of Hope Executive Director Kellye Gilbert approached the Budget and Finance committee to seek relief from a policy that charges non-profits that are housed at county facilities.
Gilbert told the committee that Haven of Hope has been “blessed to have been donated with office space for many years to provide services to sexual and domestic violence victims and to provide benefits within the judicial system.”
Chairman of Budget and Finance Bobby Bryan told Gilbert, who was given a chance to speak late in the meeting, that she should have been added to the agenda. Gilbert had spoken with County Mayor Gary Cordell about the lease. She told the committee that he had instructed her to bring the matter before Budget and Finance.
“Hopefully we’re going to deal with this a little bit better,” Bryan told Gilbert. “Think it would be best for you to be placed on the next agenda.”
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the committee will be Oct. 26. Payment for the lease is due Nov. 1.
Commissioner Lynn Sebourn asked that the committee hear Gilbert out.
Gilbert told the committee that less than a month ago Haven of Hope was informed of the new leasing agreement the county passed concerning leasing arrangements with nonprofits. The square footage was calculated for each’s office space, then using figures from TRANE, a fee was calculated to offset some of the cost for electricity.
Gilbert said that the fees come in the middle of Haven’s fiscal year and these costs are not budgeted.
“According to the letter I received, this was determined back in June. So, I’ve not had that kind of time to figure a way to put it into my budget. I, like you, run on budgets, and it takes time to do that type of thing.”
Gilbert said that Haven acquires $204,000 in grants and private funding to help victims in the county. These grants require a 25% match from the communities the group serves. The donated office space offsets some of that match. She said the services that Haven provides amount to three fulltime clerk positions that the county does not have to fund. Three clerk salaries would cost the county $150,000.
“I feel that we are not leeching off our system. We are providing valued services,” she said. “I ask that we could be grandfathered in somehow and not have to pay that or at least be given some type of extension to procure the cost and figure out where we can get that from our budget,” Gilbert said.
Gilbert said that Haven’s location at the Justice Center is the most efficient and secure location for the services it provides.
Chair of the Purchasing Committee Margaret Cunningham, who is also Secretary of Budget and Finance, but not a voting member, sought to clarify the situation at the meeting.
She said that the state mandated that the county has a leasing policy and that the “Purchasing Commission enacted a leasing policy.”
“Because of the TRANE survey that was done last year and the extremely high cost of electricity, the Purchasing Commission decided to ask these agencies that aren’t county agencies to help contribute to their electric bill. It’s not rent. We were asking only for 45% of what the estimated cost of the electric bill would be each month,” she said.
Cunningham said that there was major confusion about the subject in the wake of the Coffee County Historical Society approaching the Manchester Times concerning a similar request.
“We weren’t picking on you and I hope the paper gets that right. It’s not rent, it’s just to help with the extreme cost of electricity,” Cunningham said.
“It was a policy that we had to put in place. The state mandated it. It didn’t say we had to charge anybody but in this day and age, I don’t think we’re being unreasonable to ask for liability insurance and a little bit of contribution toward the electricity.”
According to Gilbert, the bill uses just over half of the TRANE figure of $1.11 per square foot or $.50 per square foot to calculate the cost of utilities at the Justice Center. The number is the same as the one that the county used to calculate the Historical Society’s lease for its offices in the Courthouse.
Haven’s offices amount to approximately 600 square feet. The amount came to $286, according to the discussion. Haven has one office on the first floor of the Justice Center and storage space in the old jail for supplies to distribute to abuse victims.
“I’m astonished,” said Sebourn. “So 45% of the bill is ($286) per month? That sounds incredibly high.”
Sebourn asked, “You’re saying it costs $500 per month to put electricity to a 600 square foot space?”
Cunningham confirmed that the number was based on TRANE estimates. “Every agency has a different square footage,” she said. “I assure you that we’re not going to evict you. That is not the intent.”
Not being on the agenda, no action could be taken by the committee.
Haven of Hope serves victims of domestic and/or sexual violence and stalking in Coffee and Moore Counties including emergency shelter, needs assessment, safety planning, and options/resources. Other services provided include court advocacy, counseling, personal advocacy, and information resources.
The new leasing policy passed via resolution during the June 22 commission meeting with 19 yes votes. The introduction and vote of the resolution and a subsequent amendment passed in one minute and 15 seconds with no discussion or explanation.
The amendment to the Purchasing Policies and Procedures Manual says that all for-profit organizations will lease office space based on square footage of the space at $5 per square foot. This cost will be evaluated every three to five years to keep up with current office leasing prices.
All non-profit or not for profit organizations can be excluded from rental but must pay phone and electric costs. Application to include proof of 501(c)3, non-profit, or other IRS form denoting not-for-profit status.
According to policy, “All offices, except those paying a monthly rental, will pay electric costs determined by the kilowatts per square footage usage in the building the lease is occupying. Current cost is $.50 per square foot.
The county also asks that proof of liability insurance to include 1 million dollars or greater liability insurance be provided.
County reserves the right to remove any lessee with four weeks’ notice to the lessee.