Coffee County Health, Welfare and Recreation voted at the February meeting to send a positive recommendation to the full commission. The commission, who will meet in March, received a resolution for approval that will shutter the Manchester Health Department clinic and relocate the staff and equipment to Tullahoma.
The move is said to be temporary until a new multimillion dollar, state-of-the-art facility can be built at the Joint Industrial Park. Some of the funds will be matched by the state.
“Last week this was reviewed in Budget and Finance (committee meeting),” said County Mayor Gary Cordell, “but this is so new I don’t know where to go with this.”
Cordell further explained that Budget and Finance sent the matter to HWR for review and approval, and added that he would check with CTAS and County Attorney Robert Huskey to see how to proceed.
While there is some confusion on the path moving forward, there is also some confusion on what was approved during Budget and Finance.
Commissioner Margaret Cunningham, who is Budget and Finance Secretary but a non-voting member and is not on HWR, was also present at the Budget and Finance Committee meeting when Coffee County Health Department Director Pam Browning requested over a million dollars of the county COVID ARP recovery money for a new building and discussed the need for consolidation.
Cunningham suggested, “Didn’t Budget and Finance vote for it?”
“--To send it to you guys (HWR), yeah,” Cordell responded.
“No, they voted to consolidate,” Cunningham said.
“Yeah, that part has already been done,” Cordell said.
“That what I’m saying is Budget and Finance voted to consolidate not to send it to this committee,” Cunningham said.
At the Feb. 15 meeting, however, Budget and Finance heard but did not act on either issue. There was a consensus in the discussion concerning sending it to HWR, but it was not held for a vote.
HWR approved the recommendation unanimously with Commissioner Jeff Keele absent.
Chair Ashley Kraft made the motion, “I’ll make a recommendation to send it to the full commission. This is a bigger project and a bigger issue than two committees. I’d rather dot our I’s and cross our T’s than not.”
The proposed consolidation is due to a lack of staffing.