The following are the health department inspection reports for Coffee County. The inspections not only include restaurants but also schools and head starts, pools and any other public facility overseen by the Tennessee Department of Health. The following scores are from inspections conducted from Jan. 1 to present. The numerical score is based on a 100-point system. A “routine” inspection means the facility was inspected and passed without any critical violations. A “follow-up” means there may have been critical violations that had to be corrected after the first inspection. The score listed is the final score given during the latest round of surprise inspections by the health inspector. Final inspection scores must be posted in public view at the facility.
Casa Mexico
1615 N. Jackson St. Tullahoma, TN 37388
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
January 11, 2022 | 91
D.W. Wilson Indoor
301 Collins Tullahoma, TN 37388
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
January 11, 2022 | 94
Casa Mexico Bar
1615 N. Jackson St. Tullahoma, TN 37388
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
January 11, 2022 | 98
Bel-Aire Elementary Cafeteria
504 Stone Blvd. Tullahoma, TN 37388
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 11, 2022 | 99
New Union
3320 Woodbury Hwy. Manchester, TN 37355
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 10, 2022 | 100
Coffee County Middle School Food
3063 Woodbury Hwy. Manchester, TN 37355
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 10, 2022 | 100
Burger King #2786
56 Expressway Dr. Manchester, TN 37355
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 10, 2022 | 96
Bojangles'
2206 Hillsboro Blvd. Manchester, TN 37355
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
January 5, 2022 | 95
Westwood Middle School
505 Taylor St. Manchester, TN 37355
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 5, 2022 | 100
Westwood Elementary
912 Oakdale St. Manchester, TN 37355
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 5, 2022 | 100
Manchester Head Start Food
1200 Oakdale St. Manchester, TN 37355
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 4, 2022 | 100
Holiday Inn Express Pool
111 Hospitality Blvd. Manchester, TN 37355
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
January 4, 2022 | 94
Comfort Suites Pool
152 Hospitality Blvd. Manchester, TN 37355
Public Swimming Pools | Routine