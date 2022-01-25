County eyeing funding $721,000 project at the health department

Coffee County Health Department in Manchester 

 Staff photo by John Coffelt

The following are the health department inspection reports for Coffee County. The inspections not only include restaurants but also schools and head starts, pools and any other public facility overseen by the Tennessee Department of Health. The following scores are from inspections conducted from Jan. 1 to present. The numerical score is based on a 100-point system. A “routine” inspection means the facility was inspected and passed without any critical violations. A “follow-up” means there may have been critical violations that had to be corrected after the first inspection. The score listed is the final score given during the latest round of surprise inspections by the health inspector. Final inspection scores must be posted in public view at the facility.

Casa Mexico

1615 N. Jackson St. Tullahoma, TN 37388

Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up

January 11, 2022 | 91

D.W. Wilson Indoor

301 Collins Tullahoma, TN 37388

Public Swimming Pools | Routine

January 11, 2022 | 94

Casa Mexico Bar

1615 N. Jackson St. Tullahoma, TN 37388

Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up

January 11, 2022 | 98

Bel-Aire Elementary Cafeteria

504 Stone Blvd. Tullahoma, TN 37388

Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine

January 11, 2022 | 99

New Union

3320 Woodbury Hwy. Manchester, TN 37355

Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine

January 10, 2022 | 100

Coffee County Middle School Food

3063 Woodbury Hwy. Manchester, TN 37355

Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine

January 10, 2022 | 100

Burger King #2786

56 Expressway Dr. Manchester, TN 37355

Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine

January 10, 2022 | 96

Bojangles'

2206 Hillsboro Blvd. Manchester, TN 37355

Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up

January 5, 2022 | 95

Westwood Middle School

505 Taylor St. Manchester, TN 37355

Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine

January 5, 2022 | 100

Westwood Elementary

912 Oakdale St. Manchester, TN 37355

Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine

January 5, 2022 | 100

Manchester Head Start Food

1200 Oakdale St. Manchester, TN 37355

Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine

January 4, 2022 | 100

Holiday Inn Express Pool

111 Hospitality Blvd. Manchester, TN 37355

Public Swimming Pools | Routine

January 4, 2022 | 94

Comfort Suites Pool

152 Hospitality Blvd. Manchester, TN 37355

Public Swimming Pools | Routine