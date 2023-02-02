The Coffee County Commission approved the application for equipment for the proposed new Heath Department but county officials failed to notice that with the grant there was a $98,000 match.
Accounts and Budgets Director Marianna Edinger told the Budget and Finance Committee at the Jan. 26 meeting that grant for $120,000 included a Three Star Strategy for implementation, but according to the conversation, the specifics of the strategy were not relayed to the full commission.
Edinger noticed the match when her office received the grant package last week.
CDBG Public Health and Safety Grant which was approved at the March 8, 2022 meeting of the Coffee County Commission, however, the funding source for the match of $98,519 has not been determined.
The committee elected to pull the funds from the Capital Projects line which has a multiple millions of dollars. Edinger didn’t have the balance at hand during the meeting.
The approval for the amendment passed unanimously with Commissioner Dennis Hunt absent.
John has been with the Manchester Times since May 2011. John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories. John is a 1994 graduate of Tullahoma High School, a graduate of Motlow State Community College and earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Middle Tennessee State University. He lives in Tullahoma, enjoys painting, dancing and exploring the outdoors.
For Wayne Wolford Sr., founder of the Black History Museum of Warren County Tennessee, it all comes down to education. A 20-year veteran of the U.S. Army, Wolford founded the museum in March 2021 with the goal of not only preserving the history of the area’s Black community, but also educati…
Coffee County Budget and Finance approved a budget amendment that if approved by the Coffee County Full Commission will fund new cameras, keyless entry locks to a secured judges’ areas and firearm storage safe at the Coffee County Justice Center.
Local singer/songwriter Macy Tabor's newest release "Trying To Be Me" has taken the top spot and has gone to number one on the Chart Toppers We Do Hits chart for the week of Jan. 12 for Country Indy Mix.
The site plan presented for approval at the Manchester Planning Commission Jan. 19 meeting for a development at 738 Hillsboro Blvd, the former location of Dotson’s produce stand shows that the owners Mitch Umbarger will raze the structure and build a new structure in its place.