At 6:30 p.m. Saturday Manchester Fire was dispatched to a reported fire at Henley Storage behind the Budget Inn on Burger Street.
According to Chief George Chambers, first arriving crews found heavy fire and smoke coming from the middle storage building.
“Crews deployed attack lines off the first engine and began attacking the fire. The second engine established a water supply for operations and additional lines for fire operations. The fire was in the various storage spaces and in the roof of the facility,” Chambers said in a statement.
“Crews began operations to gain access to the fire inside the storage units with power saws. Due to the heat and multiple fire areas command requested manpower assistance and air truck from Tullahoma Fire Rescue.
Additional manpower was requested from Hillsboro Volunteer Fire Department along with AEDC Fire, Summitville and New Union Volunteer Fire Departments.
“Once crews continued overhaul operations opening doors and removing fire damaged items to get to the remaining fire areas,” Chambers said.
Coffee County EMS and Manchester Police Department provided on-scene assistance for rehab of firefighters throughout the incident.
“This was a team effort from all departments involved. Tullahoma Fire, AEDC Fire, and Hillsboro, Summitville, New Union Volunteers provided outstanding assistance during this incident along with Coffee County Communication Center,” Chambers said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation and there were no injuries during this incident.