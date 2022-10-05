Michelle Mullican’s pre-kindergarten class at Hickerson Elementary celebrated their studies of the Monarch butterfly with a butterfly release in the school’s butterfly garden Sept. 26.
“We have been talking about the life-cycle of the butterfly and we have been drawing and painting all of those,” Mullican said. “We go out to the butterfly garden every day and we water the milkweed and the different plants that are in the pots and then we look for the Monarch caterpillars out there.”
If students found a Monarch caterpillar, it was brought inside and cared for to help with its chance of survival. Mullican and her students released two Monarch butterflies that had previously been brought inside.
The Monarch butterfly was officially classified as an “endangered species” by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature earlier this year.
Classic hits by Elton John filled the crisp morning air Saturday as crowds began to assemble around the historic Coffee County Courthouse for the annual Manchester Old Timers Day celebration and parade.
The Manchester Board of Mayor and Alderman unanimously approved William Sipe as the next Manchester chief of police during its regular meeting Tuesday evening. Sipe, who previously served as a major with the department, was sworn-in by Mayor Marilyn Howard immediately following Tuesday’s meeting.
In sharp contrast to the lively first meeting in September of the new Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen, the board smoothly passed at Wednesday’s special call meeting two items aimed to set policy for interim department heads, and then named two interims to fill vacant positions.