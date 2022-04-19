Coffee County Central High School is working on a construction class as part of its Career and Technical Education program.
Director of the program, Richard Skipper, told the Coffee County Board of Education at the April meeting that developing the program has been a two-and-a-half year process.
“We know we need it. We know there’s not a field out there that does not need people. We are very progressive at Coffee County High School as far as CTE,” Skipper said.
Skipper said that the main difficulty in starting a construction program was finding the right person.
“It’s about finding the right fit, but things worked out right,” Skipper told the board. “I know I kind of went about it backwards, but there was no sense posting it, or advertising it if there was nobody in the works.”
Skipper said that there is a great person who is willing to teach the class. The challenge is finding someone who would take a pay cut to teach.
“It’s the right time in his life, he’s wonderful with kids and cares about kids,” Skipper said, yet did not reveal the person’s name.
Skipper said that the original program was initially shutdown because of the liability of transporting students to the jobsite. This program will instead have a small homes class project. The products will hopefully be sold to help offset some of the costs of the program.
The class will include residential and commercial construction concepts.
Director of Schools Dr. Charles Lawson clarified that the conversations held so far were only to judge interest in the position.
“If this was approved, we would have to open it up and see who applies,” Lawson said. “No jobs have been offered; no jobs have been accepted.
The board voted 7-0 to create the teacher position.