On March 7, the Coffee County Board of Education and the CCCHS Administration held a banquet to honor the students who achieved GPA’s within the top ten percent of the school.
The evening began with opening remarks from high school Principal, Paul Parsley. Dinner was provided to the guests which was prayed over by Connor Fox.
After dinner, powerful speeches were given by Valedictorian Luke Beachboard, and Salutatorian Landon Meadows.
After the two speeches began recognition for the top ten percent students. The students that achieved this award were; Jason Abeyta, Caroline Ballard, Elizabeth Brown, Annmarie Calahan, Elliana Chumley, Anna Dawkins, Bethany Farrar, Kiya Ferrell, Connor Fox, Anna Godwin, Peyton Grosch, Destiny Haley, Maddison Helms, Kasen Holt, Cybele Hoover-Horn, Olivia Howell, Olivia Kilpatrick, Alyssa McClanahan, Logan Meadows, Harshita Mistry, Jacqueline Mondragon, Marisol Moreno Rivera, Alexa Morse, Brady Nugent, Lauren Perry, Gavin Prater, Ashley Reynolds, Callie Roper, Haley Sherrill, Sarah Slade, Granite Todd, Riley Tucker, Jason Jundidor, Ethan Welch, Emily Whitten and Lukas Workman.
After the distribution of the awards, a cover of More to Me by Pinkzebra was performed by Farrar, Helms, Kilpatrick and Morse.
Principal Parsley then closed the ceremony with final thoughts.