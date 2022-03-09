car crash
A THP pursuit Wednesday that ended in a fiery crash near mile marker 120 on I-24 may involve the murders of two adults. 
 
Hillsboro Volunteer Fire Department and AEDC Fire responded to the crash around 3:30 p.m. Firefighters found the remains inside the vehicle. THP officers, reportedly, apprehended the driver after a foot pursuit.      
 
District Attorney Craig Northcott told News Channel 5's Nick Beres that the case is being treated as a double homicide.   
 
Northcott told the Nashville news outlet that it "appears the deceased likely perished in the burning car, he can’t rule out the possibility the two adults perhaps died some other way … or even before the crash."
 
Northcott is expected to pursue criminal charges to be filed and the driver will be booked upon his release from the hospital.
No names have been released.
 
 