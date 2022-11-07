A variety of classic cars, motorcycles, Jeeps and trucks gathered at the Raider Academy in Manchester Sunday morning for the 26th annual Highway 41 Toy Convoy.

Event founder Katy Ishee said she started the convoy with about a dozen other people who rode motorcycles together.

Tags

More Stories

Highway 41 Toy Convoy hits the road

Highway 41 Toy Convoy hits the road

A variety of classic cars, motorcycles, Jeeps and trucks gathered at the Raider Academy in Manchester Sunday morning for the 26th annual Highway 41 Toy Convoy.

Gregory’s Beechgrove Country Store & Kitchen hosts ribbon cutting

Gregory’s Beechgrove Country Store & Kitchen hosts ribbon cutting

Gregory’s Beechgrove Country Store & Kitchen, 13995 Murfreesboro Highway in Beechgrove, celebrated the completion of its two-week renovation with a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Manchester Area Chamber of Commerce Thursday, Nov. 3. The nearly 90-year-old restaurant and store was purch…

Foothills Crafts hosting Holiday Open House

Foothills Crafts hosting Holiday Open House

The holiday spirit has filled Foothills Crafts in Manchester, as the store, which is operated by the Coffee County Crafters Association, prepares for its upcoming Holiday Open House scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 12.

Recommended for you