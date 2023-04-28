Named for the red cedar trees that are once again plentiful throughout the 1,139-acre park, Cedars of Lebanon State Park in Lebanon offers up outdoor adventure thanks to a variety of activities and events for all ages.

Park Manager Jeff Buchanan said the park, which originally opened as Lebanon Cedar Forest Sept. 10, 1937, was built as a Workers Project Administration (WPA) park during President Franklin Roosevelt’s New Deal Program.

Tags

More Stories

FBLA has 22 national qualifiers at leadership conference

FBLA has 22 national qualifiers at leadership conference

Attached is a picture of the FBLA members from Coffee County Central High School and from Coffee County Raider Academy who attended the Tennessee Future Business Leaders of America State Leadership Conference in Chattanooga last week. CHS had 22 national qualifiers, 13 alternates and

Local Students Place in National Competition

Local Students Place in National Competition

Eleven students from Temple Baptist Christian School in Manchester traveled to Greenville, S. C. to compete in the 45th annual American Association of Christian Schools (AACS) National Competition April 11-13 at Bob Jones University. 

MPD nab burglar using GPS

MPD nab burglar using GPS

 In response to a series of storage unit break-ins, the Manchester Police Department laid a trap for the perpetrator(s).    

Hotel hosts Honor Flight veterans

Hotel hosts Honor Flight veterans

Manchester Comfort Suites  is dedicated to honor veterans by providing a free night’s stay for those going on a Middle Tennessee Honor Flight to tour the veteran memorials in Washington D.C. 

Drug Court director comments on report

Drug Court director comments on report

The executive director of the Coffee County Drug Court Foundation Mike Lewis retired from his position on the eve of the release of a scathing comptroller citing major mismanagement within the fundraising arm of the local nonprofit organization.

Recommended for you