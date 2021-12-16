Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen at the Dec. 7 meeting approved a change to the city’s Physical Development Plan and the second reading of an ordinance to change a piece of property on Hills Chapel Road from medium density residential to high density residential.
The ordinance passed unopposed with Aldermen Roxanne Patton and Bill Nickels absent.
The property, owned by Carl and Cynthia Parker, is located at 1517 Hills Chapel Road. The previous zoning for the plat is R-3 and the owners have requested the change to R-4.
According to documents presented first at the Oct. 18 planning commission meeting, the Parkers wish to build three buildings with 24 apartments each, consisting of one and two bedroom dwellings.
According to the city code, R-4, a high-density residential district “is designed to provide suitable areas for high-density residential development where sufficient urban services and facilities are available.”
Medium density R-3 districts are for the most part limited to single detached dwellings and duplex dwellings, though, multi-family dwellings (apartment, townhomes) are allowed as a special exception.
Not related to the project, but allowable in the district are semi-permanent residential boarding houses and rooming houses.
The board delayed a vote concerning a second Physical Development Plan change and rezoning for a piece of property on Interstate Drive due to a lack of quorum with Vice Mayor Messick recusing himself from the vote due to conflict of interest and two aldermen absent.
The property, 402 Interstate Dr., owned by Jack Phillips, was to be rezoned from I-1 Industrial to C-3 Commercial and R-4 Residential.
Zoning district C-3, general commercial districts “are designed to provide for a wide range of commercial uses concerned with retail trade and consumer services, including amusement and entertainment establishments; automotive and vehicular service establishments; transient sleeping accommodations; drive-in stores; eating and drinking places, financial institutions; and offices.”
The code further specifies, “Appropriate open space between commercial and residential areas is required.”
The property, located across from Manchester Center for Rehabilitation and Healing, was to be rezoned from I-1, which is a light industrial district, which conforms to a relatively low level of objectionable influences.