Hillsboro 41 Market seeking to bounce-back

Hillsboro 41 Market owner Mary McKelvey pictured near a selection of fresh meat at the store located at 7403 Hillsboro Highway in Hillsboro. McKelvey said business has never recovered from a construction project that made access to the business difficult for most of 2022.
A staple in the Hillsboro community since 1970, Hillsboro 41 Market owner Mary McKelvey says the longtime local market is struggling to build back its customer base following nearly a year of construction that limited access to the store.
McKelvey said she decided to purchase the market, located at 7403 Hillsboro Highway, after relocating back to Middle Tennessee, where her father is originally from.
“I go to church here in Hillsboro and someone in my Sunday School class was telling me that the owner was looking for a buyer, and he was going to close it because he couldn’t find a buyer and he was ready to retire,” McKelvey said.
McKelvey, who purchased the store during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in June 2020, said things were going okay until the construction work began.
“Last January they closed Highway 127 just past Hillsboro Elementary School to build a new bridge and at the same time they reduced U.S. 41 between here and Manchester to one lane of traffic,” she said. “So that was for 10 months.”
With sales decreased by 1/3, McKelvey said she is at a point where she simply needs more people to come into the store on a regular base to make their grocery purchases.
“All of a sudden you had hundreds of people on the other side of the bridge who instead of a three-minute trip to the store it is 15 to 20 minutes,” she said. “Plus the extra aggravation of having to sit at a traffic light, and they just stopped coming.”
If 50 more people shopped at the store every day and spent $20, it would make a world of difference, she said.
McKelvey said she decided to purchase the store because she believes it is important for a community market to remain in Hillsboro.
“I felt that we needed to continue to have a store in this community because Manchester and Monteagle this is it,” she said. “After a lot of thoughtful prayer I decided to purchase the store.
McKelvey said she takes pride in the meat and produce available at the store, and will do her best to get in whatever her customers would like.
“We cut our meat every day and we offer case discounts,” she said. “If I can get it for someone I will order it and they get a case discount.”
McKelvey said while Hillsboro 41 Market is fully stocked with fresh meat and produce, she has had trouble stocking her grocery shelves due to the downturn in business.
“There are holes on my shelves because I cannot order regularly because I don’t have the sales to sustain regular ordering because I have other expenses,” she said.
At its current rate, McKelvery said Hillsboro 41 Market is not a sustainable business.
“I have filed a claim with the state, but I think it is not going to result in anything positive for me,” McKelvey said. “They are making me jump through a lot of hoops and in the end I think they are going to say they were justified.”
In addition to its meat, produce and groceries, the market also offers breakfast each morning and freshly prepared lunches.
“We have breakfast in the morning, breakfast biscuits and usually there is a different item that I will fix fresh every morning,” McKelvey said. “I do sausage gravy and biscuits, breakfast rolls, breakfast burritos.”
Lunchtime staples usually include cheeseburgers, barbeque sandwiches and some kind of hot entrée that can be easily enjoyed on the run.
McKelvey said she does not believe the downturn in business is malicious in intent, but that people simply got out of the habit of stopping at the store due to the road construction.
While the big box stores might offer a larger selection, McKelvey said there is one thing they cannot do, and that is provide the personal service customers will find at Hillsboro 41 Market.
“I know the majority of my customers who walk through the door… and we know about their kids, we know about their grandkids, we notice when they have their haircut or some other event in their life.”
“They will share the things that are going on in their lives, that is the difference between us and the big box stores,” McKelvey added.
Hillsboro 41 Market is currently open 6:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Sunday.
In an effort to combat rising supply and labor costs, The Manchester Parks and Recreation Board unanimously approved to increase the cost of its private pool parties for the first time in at least 13 years.
A staple in the Hillsboro community since 1970, Hillsboro 41 Market owner Mary McKelvey says the longtime local market is struggling to build back its customer base following nearly a year of construction that limited access to the store.
An investigation by Tennessee Bureau of Investigation special agents and fire investigators into a residential fire in McMinnville has resulted in the indictment and arrest of four people from Warren County.