If you discount the year that schools were out of session due to Covid, the Hillsboro Elementary School has achieved Reward School status for the past five years.
The school proudly boasts a five year Reward School streak as it means that the school has been within the top five percent for growth in this span.
The principal of the school, Angela Morton, was more than excited to receive the recognition. The Hillsboro Elementary School is the only school in Coffee County that is a Reward School including the city of Manchester and Tullahoma.
“I want to brag on the school, because we have a really good school. We have awesome teachers and families. Our kids are so well behaved.”
Morton continued to speak about how the school prides itself on not only educating the students scholastically but also on etiquette. “We work really hard to see that the kids are good people. Not just smart. We want to see that they’re good people and have good manners.”
The principal also believes that good relationships with the parents is paramount. Morton is abundantly proud of the teachers and students alike for the astounding efforts they strive for and achieve.
Hillsboro Elementary School and its faculty plans to keep shooting for above and beyond as they tackle things in the upcoming years for more opportunities to be recognized as a Reward School.
“I’m just really proud of our school. Our kids and the teachers have done an amazing job.”