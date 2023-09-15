A body cam screen shot shows, according to the Department of Justice, when Allan Jennings allegedly struck a glass door several times, shattering it on the second attempt. Officers had closed these doors moments prior to prevent rioters from entering the Capitol building.
A Department of Justice screen shot of an individual said to be Allan Jennings allegedly entering a Capitol Tunnel on Jan. 6, 2021.
A body cam screen shot shows, according to the Department of Justice, when Allan Jennings allegedly struck a glass door several times, shattering it on the second attempt. Officers had closed these doors moments prior to prevent rioters from entering the Capitol building.
Defendant allegedly smashed glass door inside Lower West Terrace Tunnel
Hillsboro resident Allan Jennings, 56, has been arrested and charged in a criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia with a felony offense of civil disorder as well as multiple misdemeanor offense related to his participation during the Jan. 6 2021 breach of the U.S. Capitol building.
Jennings was arrested Sept. 12, 2023, in Hillsboro, Tennessee, and made his initial appearance in the Eastern District of Tennessee.
According to a statement by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the misdemeanor offenses include entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, and destruction of government property.
According to court documents, Jennings attended the “Stop the Steal” rally near the Washington Monument on Jan. 6, 2001, and later walked with a crowd down Constitution Ave., N.W. toward the U.S. Capitol building.
Jennings was then identified via open-source video, body-worn camera, and U.S. Capitol Police closed circuit television security video among the crowd of rioters that converged at the Lower West Terrace Tunnel.
According to the statement, Jennings, “was among the first three rioters to enter the Tunnel from the Lower West Terrace in pursuit of retreating police officers. Jennings held up his phone as he entered, apparently filming his and the other rioters’ progress. Upon entering the Tunnel, Jennings darts ahead of all of the other rioters toward the first set of glass doors inside the Tunnel. Rioters further back then began to summon more rioters to join their efforts in pushing forward as Jennings—who was still holding up his phone—looked through the glass at the assembled police officers as rioters poured into the Tunnel behind him.”
Jennings then reportedly used a knife with a glass breaking end to break a glass door, shattering it. As rioters moved past him through the broken set of doors, Jennings reportedly inspected his hand, which appeared to be injured.
“Moments later, Jennings made his way back toward the front of the mob, where he put his hands on an officer’s riot shield and pointed at officers. Shortly thereafter, Jennings—whose hand was visibly bleeding by this point—braced himself backward against the line of rioters in front of him to assist their push against the police line.”
Jennings then exited the Tunnel and returned to the Lower West Terrace.
The case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section. Valuable assistance was provided by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Tennessee. The case is being investigated by the FBI’s Knoxville and Washington Field Offices. Valuable assistance was provided by the U.S. Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police Department.
In the 32 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 1,100 individuals have been charged in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including more than 396 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, a felony. The investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.
The City of Murfreesboro has grown up quite a bit in the 160 years since Union and Confederate troops waged one of the bloodiest battles of the Civil War between Dec. 31, 1862 and Jan. 2, 1863. Today, the nearly 600-acre Stones River National Battlefield preserves not only a portion of the h…
Motlow State Community College’s Sparta Site will offer four opportunities this fall to train current medical professionals in advanced medical practices and assist EMS personnel in obtaining progressive certifications. Each course supports the advancement of emergency professionals at vario…
A Huntsville, Ala. native stumbled across downed trees and a blocked off road in Tullahoma on Aug. 7. He saw the damage, but what really caught his eye was the Tullahoma Fire Department, who were responding to the scene. So, he snapped a few pictures.
A mostly symbolic resolution that would have voiced support for grassroots efforts to preserve the historic bridge at Old Stone Fort State Park failed to pass at the Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting Sept. 5.
Coffee County Schools Career Technical Education Director Richard Skipper explained the ins and outs of the school district’s CTE program during the September Manchester Area Chamber of Commerce Luncheon.