Defendant allegedly smashed glass door inside Lower West Terrace Tunnel

Hillsboro resident Allan Jennings, 56, has been arrested and charged in a criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia with a felony offense of civil disorder as well as multiple misdemeanor offense related to his participation during the Jan. 6 2021 breach of the U.S. Capitol building.

