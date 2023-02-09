Hillsboro Volunteer Fire Department recently took possession of a new 2018 Dodge Ram firetruck that will replace the original truck that the county bought for the department new in 1978??
The department purchased the truck using funds that was allocated extra from the county and tied to free to the homeowner smoke detector installation program.
Hillsboro Fire Chief Brandon Gunn said that the $40,000 from the county was used as a down payment on the truck.
The ’78 model was one of the original truck that the department started with in 1972.
“Six years in, the county bought that one for them,” Gunn said. “Until 2004, that was the frontline truck.”
The new truck was purchased from Brindlee Mountain Fire Apparatus in Huntsville. It holds 300 gallons of water, upgraded to hold 30 gallons of foam. The four-man cab will allow more flexibility hauling firefighters over the old two-man cab on the ’78, and the new unit’s automatic transmission doesn’t require firefighters to know how to drive a four speed manual.
Gunn said the new truck will be used for brushfire calls, vehicle fires and will support Bonnaroo operations.
The new truck was used to fight the recent Warren County wildfires.
Gunn said that in the future, Coffee County rural fire departments will form a wildfire taskforce that will provide mutual aid in the event regional wildfires like the ones that hit Pigeon Ford.
“There will be a certain amount of people that will go. I’m sure that truck will be set for that purpose too,” Gunn said.
Current Coffee County Health, Welfare and Recreation Committee Chairman Jimmy Hollandsworth said that the money was an incentive to promote the smoke detector installs.
“They installed over 500 smoke detectors in Coffee County. It’s been a big success. The departments have all gotten onboard with it. (HVFD) took their money and spent it wisely,” he said.
Other volunteer departments have used the funds for equipment like breathing apparatus and turnout gear.
Longtime Budget and Finance Committee Member Joey Hobbs said that goal of departments getting new, much-needed equipment is working.
“When we implemented it, I think, it was a four or five year plan of $250,000 a year more on top of their normal monies the county has allotted,” Hobbs said.
“These guys work hard for (no pay). It’s the county’s responsibility to figure out how to help. I think this is a huge success and I’d like to see us continue to do better.”
Gunn said that before the smoke county allocated the smoke detector money, his department fought to keep the doors open.
“This program has really helped all the departments. They’ve all upgraded (their life and property saving equipment). This is something we weren’t able to afford before this,” Gunn said.
Hillsboro and Asbury residents who need free smoke detectors installed can call 931 315 9993 and leave a message or email hillsborosmokedectors@gmail.com. The smoke detectors are installed through the state’s Get Alarmed, TN!" program, a grant-funded fire safety education and smoke alarm installation program administered by the State Fire Marshal's Office (SFMO).
The state distributes fire safety education and 10-year sealed battery smoke alarms to participating fire departments, who install smoke alarms in at-risk homes across the state.
John has been with the Manchester Times since May 2011. John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories. John is a 1994 graduate of Tullahoma High School, a graduate of Motlow State Community College and earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Middle Tennessee State University. He lives in Tullahoma, enjoys painting, dancing and exploring the outdoors.
