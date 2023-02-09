Hillsboro firetrcuk.JPG

Hillsboro Volunteer Fire Department recently took possession of a new 2018 Dodge Ram firetruck that will replace the original truck that the county bought for the department new in 1978??

The department purchased the truck using funds that was allocated extra from the county and tied to free to the homeowner smoke detector installation program.

John has been with the Manchester Times since May 2011. John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories. John is a 1994 graduate of Tullahoma High School, a graduate of Motlow State Community College and earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Middle Tennessee State University. He lives in Tullahoma, enjoys painting, dancing and exploring the outdoors.

Staff Writer

$2 million needed in Rec. Complex repairs

Years ago in August of 2016 the Manchester Recreation Commission voted to send a request to the Manchester Budget Committee for $500,000 to fix a long-broken dehumidifier that prevents corrosion in the hostile environment of the Complex’s pool pump room.

Tarpley signs with Cumberland Univ.

Coffee County Central High School student and Lady Raider basketball player Emaleigh Tarpley has signed her intent to play for Cumberland University. Cumberland University Women Basketball Head Coach Scott Blum said that Tarpley played excellent in the AAU Tournament in Louisville, Ky.

Thin Mints and Tagalongs are here

The exhibit building at the Coffee County Fairgrounds was a busy place Saturday with the smells of Girl Scout Cookies in the air.  About 1 million cookies altogether, Thin Mints, Tagalongs and the usual assortment of confectioneries will soon be at cookie stands throughout the county, 

Girl Scouts donate with caring for animals drive

Girl Scout Troop 228, based out of the East Coffee Elementary School, recently helped the Coffee County Humane Society by collecting pet food and animal care items to help the charity in its mission to care for animals in the area.

Community Contributor weighs in on Valentine's Day

As we approach Valentine’s Day, I’d like to issue this public service announcement to my fellow men out there, especially you married gentlemen: if you've come to believe that "romance" is a one or two time per year event, you have it all wrong.

McCoy sentenced to 30 years in wife’s murder

More than four years after being indicted for the murder of his wife, Lisa McCoy, James Richard McCoy was sentenced to 30 years in prison after accepting a plea deal with the State in Coffee County Circuit Court Monday.

