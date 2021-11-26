The Hillsboro Homecoming Association is hosting the first Country Christmas Parade Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. starting at the Hillsboro Park and ending at the Hillsboro 41 Market,
According to the group, “The parade will feature tractors, ATV's, and UTV's decorated with Christmas cheer. Parking will be available along the sides of the roadway, but we ask that you be respectful to businesses that are open and not block their entry or parking spots.”
Entry forms can be obtained in this event, by emailing hillsboroparade@yahoo.com, or by contacting Jason Dendy at 931-409-0786 or Lesley Hennessee at 931-808-3441. Registration deadline is Friday Dec. 10 at 4 p.m. Prize money will be given out to first and second place for the Tractor category and the ATV / UTV Category.
Entries cannot include Santa Claus. Santa will make a special appearance at the end of the parade!
The Hillsboro Homecoming Association asks that occupants on floats remain seated in a safe location throughout the parade. Floats and trailers shall be equipped with working lights, fire extinguishers, properly inflated tires, and safety chains.
Ensure that all portable generator exhaust is routed to a safe location to prevent buildup of carbon monoxide.
Individually wrapped candy may be handed out along the parade route, only along the shoulders of the route to provide a safe route for the parade that is free of pedestrians.
Parents are asked not to allow children to encroach into the lanes of travel before, during, or after the parade.