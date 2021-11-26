If you’ve ever wondered what “God rest you merry” means, you’re not alone. This carol’s title is often misinterpreted, mispunctuated, and widely debated. The phrase “rest you merry” is used in the same way we use “rest assured.” It is not an address to merry gentlemen but rather an imperative statement to all gentlemen to be happy, citing the birth of Christ. It’s even referenced in Charles Dickens’ classic “A Christmas Carol.” The earliest known print edition of the carol dates back to 1760, but its author is unknown.

You may also like: 30 celebrities you might not know are LGBTQ+