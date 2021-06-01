A 58-year-old woman was killed in a four-vehicle automobile accident about 12:15 p.m. on Monday when the Chevrolet S10 pickup she was driving rolled and she was ejected at the intersection of AEDC Road and Bland Road.
Tennessee Highway Patrol reports identified the fatally injured woman as Freida Baker from Hillsboro.
Lisa Hart, a 25-year-old Winchester resident, was also injured in the collision.
According to preliminary highway patrol reports, a Chevrolet Silverado pickup, driven by 53-year-old David Cooper from Shelbyville, and a Chevrolet car, driven by Ms. Hart, were traveling north on AEDC Road with the Cooper vehicle slowing down to make a left turn onto Bland Road. The Cooper vehicle was reportedly waiting for Ms. Baker, who was traveling south on AEDC Road, to pass by. The Hart vehicle had come to a complete stop behind the pickup truck.
It was at that point a Nissan car, driven by 19-year-old Jesse Richardson from Beersheba Springs, was traveling north on AEDC Road and was unable to stop, which resulted in the Nissan striking the back of the Hart vehicle.
The impact sent the Hart vehicle off to the right side of the roadway and sent the Richardson vehicle into the southbound lane of AEDC Road, reports said.
The oncoming Baker vehicle apparently attempted to avoid the Richardson vehicle and over-corrected, causing it to roll over, ejecting the driver, investigators concluded. The Baker vehicle came to rest upside down in the northbound lane, reports said.
Ms. Baker was later pronounced dead at the scene, reports said.
The wreck is the most recent in what has been a rash of serious accidents on the highway which saw increased traffic after the Nissan plant opened up as it is used by many as a shortcut to the facility.