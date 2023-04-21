Historic ford cockpit.jpg

What has 420 horsepower, three engines and can fly to a ceiling of 18,500 feet while nearly 100 years old?

The 1928 Ford TriMotor, one of the pioneers in passenger aircraft, and you can book a short flight around Tullahoma. Flights are April 27-30 from Tullahoma’s William Northern Field.

John has been with the Manchester Times since May 2011. John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories. John is a 1994 graduate of Tullahoma High School, a graduate of Motlow State Community College and earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Middle Tennessee State University. He lives in Tullahoma, enjoys painting, dancing and exploring the outdoors.

Staff Writer

