Manchester Historic Zoning Commission approved Thursday, April 1, a proposed alteration to the old Total Graphics building exterior, getting the location ready for the Mercantile Café, owned by Renee Holt and Mysty Clouse.
Owner of the Total Graphics building told the commission that he intends to add an ADA accessible ramp, move the Mercantile’s awning and add some exterior light fixtures as part of the improvements in addition to adding an Irwin Street entrance.
“We are requesting to add an entrance to our building located at 111 W. High St. (in) the warehouse section of the building which was added on to the original structure in the 1980s,” Nettles told the commission.
The entrance will be double glass doors, flanked by new external lights. A porch will sit about three feet above ground level. The ramp accessing the porch will be 48 inches wide with hand rails and a kick plate and run 20 foot before turning at a 10 by 10 foot level to run an additional 17 feet. The concrete ramp may then be painted to match the existing gray of the building. Steps will also provide access to the porch.
Holt told the commission that the Mercantile hopes to move into the location in six to eight weeks.
“We are so excited about … being able to move into a better, more usable space,” she said.
The Mercantile’s current location, 100 W. Fort St., is owned by Stephen Banks, according to property records. The building was listed as being built in 1900. The Total Graphics building was built in 1944.
The Commission approved the changes in an unanimous vote.
Holt applied Tuesday for a beer permit for The Mercantile/Sweet at the N. Irwin Street location. This application is for the sale of beer for on-premises consumption and retail. The results of the application was not available by press time.